×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump indictment | poll | weaponization | doj

Poll: 62 Percent Say Trump Indictment Politically Motivated

By    |   Wednesday, 21 June 2023 06:17 PM EDT

A survey released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University found that 62% of Americans believe the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump was politically motivated.

While only 34% said the charges were not politically motivated, 6 in 10 Americans think Trump was wrong to harbor the sensitive files after his tenure in office. Over a quarter, 26%, meanwhile, said he acted appropriately.

By 51% to 41%, respondents said Trump should be prosecuted for his handling of the files at his Mar-a-Lago residence. That is virtually identical to Quinnipiac's results in August 2022.

"From the seriousness of the indictment, to the possible national peril posed by exposure of classified documents, to the way Trump has responded, Americans think Trump comes up short, and they want to know more from him," Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy said. "That said, a majority say it's all just politics."

Independents sided with Republicans in contending that Trump's indictment before the federal district court in Miami was political. Broken down by party lines, 65% of unaffiliated voters agreed with the sentiment.

The results were starkly different by age group: 67% of respondents aged 18 to 34 said the Department of Justice's case was politically motivated; only 53% of those 65 and older said the same.

Trump was arraigned last week and pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

The poll of 1,776 United States adults was conducted from June 15 to June 19. It has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A survey released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University found that 62% of Americans believe the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump was politically motivated.
trump indictment, poll, weaponization, doj
265
2023-17-21
Wednesday, 21 June 2023 06:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved