Tags: trump | indictment | judicial watch | tom fitton

Judicial Watch: 'Indictment Won't Survive Scrutiny'

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 07:56 PM EDT

A judge should throw out the federal indictment against former President Donald Trump, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton tweeted on Friday.

Fitton said he "carefully reviewed the indictment of Trump by his political opponents at the Biden Justice Department" and concluded that "if justice prevails, this indictment won't survive scrutiny by honest, constitutionalist judges and will be thrown out." 

The Judicial Watch president, who noted that his organization has almost three decades experience in litigating federal and presidential records issues, wrote that the indictment "dishonestly ignores the U.S. Constitution, the Presidential Records Act, legal precedent, and the DOJ's/Archives' previous position that WH records a president takes with him when he leaves the White House are presumptively personal and not subject to review by partisan Biden appointees at DOJ or Archives."

He stressed that "under the Constitution, federal law and precedent, none of the documents are currently 'classified' or 'national defense information' that restricts Trump's handing of them."

Fitton emphasized that all the documents are Trump's "personal records and, frankly, should be returned to him."

