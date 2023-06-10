Trump: US Had 'Tears in Its Eyes' After Indictment

Former President Donald Trump, in a Saturday morning post on his Truth Social page, said that while "America went to sleep last night with tears in its eyes" after his indictment, things will be better soon.

"It will be able to wipe away those tears and smile, bigger than ever before, for we will have defeated the radical left Marxists, fascists, communists, lunatics, & deranged maniacs, & cleared the path to put America first & then, quickly, make America great again!!!" Trump said in his all-caps post.

The post was one of several comments Trump has made on his social media page after the news of the indictment broke, including one in which he called special counsel Jack Smith a "deranged psycho" who should never be close to any case having to do with "justice."

Trump is scheduled to make his first public appearances Saturday after the indictment against him was unsealed, speaking to audiences in Georgia and North Carolina.

The speeches will be broadcast on Newsmax at 2:30 p.m. EDT and 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes and is expected during his speeches to rebuke the charge against him and to insist he's the target of a "witch hunt" by the Department of Justice under President Joe Biden.

Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts in connection to classified documents that were kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House. He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Tuesday.