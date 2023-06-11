×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | indictment | bill barr | truth social

Trump Slams Barr for Indictment Comments

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 06:06 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Barr on Sunday after his former attorney general called the federal indictment against him "very, very damning "and said that Trump being seen as a victim is "ridiculous."

"Virtually everyone is saying that the Indictment is about Election Interference & should not have been brought, except Bill Barr, a 'disgruntled former employee' & lazy Attorney General who was weak & totally ineffective," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The former president added that Barr "doesn't mean what he's saying, it's just MISINFORMATION," adding that "Barr's doing it because he hates 'TRUMP' for firing him. He was deathly afraid of the Radical Left when they said they would Impeach him."

Trump added a final insult aimed at Barr, writing that the former attorney general "knows the Indictment is Bull…. Turn off FoxNews when that 'Gutless Pig' is on!"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Barr on Sunday after his former attorney general called the federal indictment against him "very, very damning "and said that Trump being seen as a victim is "ridiculous."
trump, indictment, bill barr, truth social
144
2023-06-11
Sunday, 11 June 2023 06:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved