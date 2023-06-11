Trump Slams Barr for Indictment Comments

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Bill Barr on Sunday after his former attorney general called the federal indictment against him "very, very damning "and said that Trump being seen as a victim is "ridiculous."

"Virtually everyone is saying that the Indictment is about Election Interference & should not have been brought, except Bill Barr, a 'disgruntled former employee' & lazy Attorney General who was weak & totally ineffective," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The former president added that Barr "doesn't mean what he's saying, it's just MISINFORMATION," adding that "Barr's doing it because he hates 'TRUMP' for firing him. He was deathly afraid of the Radical Left when they said they would Impeach him."

Trump added a final insult aimed at Barr, writing that the former attorney general "knows the Indictment is Bull…. Turn off FoxNews when that 'Gutless Pig' is on!"