Tags: trump indictment | biden corruption | media

TV Network Minutes on Scandals: Trump 291, Biden 0

By    |   Tuesday, 13 June 2023 04:06 PM EDT

Top news networks spent a total of 291 minutes covering former President Donald Trump's scandals from June 8 to 12 and none on those involving President Joe Biden.

In a Tuesday report from the Media Research Center, the watchdog group compared over a four-day period coverage of Trump's indictment to allegations of Biden's involvement in a massive foreign bribery scheme.

What MRC found while examining ABC, CBS and NBC is that hundreds of hours were dedicated to Trump's 38 charges stemming from his harboring of sensitive files at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

However, no coverage was dedicated to accusations by Republican members of the House Oversight Committee that Biden received $5 million from an executive of the Ukrainian company Burisma in exchange for favorable policy decisions.

Biden was vice president at the time of the supposed incident, and his son, Hunter Biden, sat on the company's board. The revelations are purportedly detailed in an FD-1023 form viewed last week by members of the panel.

"The double-standard is breathtaking," Geoffrey Dickens, MRC's director of media analysis, wrote in the group's publication NewsBusters.

"Clearly the broadcast networks will continue to obsessively cover Trump's indictment but to be fair and balanced they would also cover Biden's scandals — something they (as exposed by NewsBusters) have been reluctant to do," he added.

Trump told Americano Media on Monday that the mainstream media's "deflecting" scheme has "backfired" immensely, citing his recent poll numbers.

"They're using this because I am beating them in the polls. We are beating Biden by 10 points, 11 points, 12 points," Trump said. "We're beating him very easily."

