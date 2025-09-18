WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | immigration | migrant children | guatemala

Court Stops Trump Admin Deporting Guatemalan Children

By    |   Thursday, 18 September 2025 12:24 PM EDT

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Thursday from immediately deporting unaccompanied Guatemalan migrant children back to their home country in the latest legal salvo over the president’s immigration crackdown.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly’s preliminary injunction follows an attempt by the government over Labor Day weekend to remove Guatemalan minors in custody from the United States.

Kelly’s ruling extends a temporary order already in place preventing the removal of the Guatemalan migrant children. That order, which the judge extended indefinitely, was set to expire on Tuesday. However, the government can appeal the decision.

The preliminary injunction halts the removal of the children while the court considers a lawsuit that argues they are entitled to full immigration proceedings under federal law.

In his opinion, Kelly, who is an appointee of President Donald Trump, questioned how the administration handled the operation earlier this month.

“Defendants’ conduct does not inspire confidence that they themselves are convinced that they have the authority to proceed as they would like,” the judge wrote. “If their statutory authority is so ‘unambiguous,’ why exercise it in the middle of the night on a holiday weekend with nothing but a late-night (or early-morning) notice to the children’s caretakers and advocates?”

“Defendants should not construe this decision as an invitation to take similar action with respect to these other unaccompanied alien children,” he added.

Filed by the National Immigration Law Center, the lawsuit includes 10 Guatemalan children ages 10 to 17 whose lawyers have argued they would face grave danger if returned to Guatemala.

According to the opinion, one of the children said he “experienced neglect and abandonment from” his father in Guatemala and his mother “didn’t think she could protect” him “from the violent drug dealers.”

Another is afraid to return to Guatemala because his sister was recently murdered there and because his family members are either unwilling or unable to care for him, according to court documents. And a third said that the conditions she would return to in Guatemala would lead her to suicidal behavior.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A federal judge blocked the Trump administration on Thursday from immediately deporting unaccompanied Guatemalan migrant children back to their home country in the latest legal salvo over the president's immigration crackdown.U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly's preliminary...
trump, immigration, migrant children, guatemala
340
2025-24-18
Thursday, 18 September 2025 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved