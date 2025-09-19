WATCH TV LIVE

More Than 400 Arrests in Chicago Operation So Far, Top Immigration Official Says

Friday, 19 September 2025 03:16 PM EDT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that it has made 400 arrests in Chicago since launching “Operation Midway” Blitz” less than two weeks ago, offering an early gauge of what is shaping up as a major enforcement effort similar to what's unfolded in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

The operation has brought allegations of excessive force and heavy-handed dragnets that have ensnared U.S. citizens, while gratifying supporters of President Donald Trump who say he is delivering on a promise of mass deportations and more secure, less porous national borders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


