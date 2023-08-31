Trump Expresses Support for Idalia Storm Victims

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for the victims of Hurricane Idalia in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Idalia. I urge everyone to listen to your local officials, heed all warnings, and prioritize the safety of yourself and your loved ones,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Wednesday. “I’ve witnessed the courage, strength, and spirit of the great people of Florida many times over the years! Together, they will recover and rebuild, but in the meantime, be safe. Love and respect to everyone. God bless you all!”

The storm plowed into the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday morning, bringing up to 18 feet of water flooding the coastline along the Big Bend region before moving northeast into Georgia and the Carolinas as a tropical storm.

CBS News reported Thursday that the storm landed on Keaton Beach Wednesday morning with winds of 125 mph.

The report said that after losing power to become a tropical storm, Idalia moved through Georgia and South Carolina before moving off the North Carolina coast Thursday.

Despite heading out to sea, Idalia was still causing heavy rain and "life-threatening flash flooding" Thursday, bringing a storm surge that could reach 4 feet, according to the report.

"The primary flash flood threat in North Carolina concludes today by around noontime, and the rain is done by about 7 p.m.," CBS News senior weather and climate producer David Parkinson said in the report.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the storm could still bring 2-4 inches or more of rainfall.

"Idalia is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches" and even up to 6 inches "across coastal North Carolina through this afternoon. This rainfall will lead to areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts," the center said in the report.

The report said two people were killed in car crashes in Florida during the storm, and one man died after a tree fell on him in Georgia.

The report also stated that crews are working to restore power to an estimated 300,000 homes and businesses in the impacted states.

The news outlet reported that a 100-year-old oak tree struck part of the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee during the storm while Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey and the couple’s children were home, but no one was injured.