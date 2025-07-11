Trump Gives Agencies 'Any Means Necessary' to Protect Officers

President Donald Trump has instructed his top law enforcement officials to use "any means necessary" to protect officers from being assaulted by protesters.

"I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle. Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Friday evening.

The administration has blasted Democrats over their consistent rhetoric attacking the motives of field officers and encouraging their supporters to "fight" against Trump’s agenda. Democrats at both the state and federal level have pushed for field agents to remove their masks when making arrests, putting the officers and their families further at risk.

Over the past week ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents have been shot at detention centers in Texas and Oregon and during a recent field operation in California.

"Therefore, I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so. I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public," the president continued.

In Camarillo, California, television helicopters captured violent agitators hurling rocks and smashing windows of government vehicles after they concluded an operation at a cannabis farm.

"I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump concluded.