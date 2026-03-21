Trump Warns ICE May Move to Airports Monday

President Donald Trump escalated his warning that he could deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to U.S. airports, saying he has already told ICE to "GET READY" as a prolonged government shutdown strains airport security.

Trump first raised the idea earlier Saturday, warning he could move ICE agents into airports if Democrats refuse to sign off on new enforcement measures.

Later in the day, he intensified his message on Truth Social, saying he is prepared to move forward quickly.

"The Radical Left Democrats have hurt so many people," Trump wrote, blasting what he called their handling of the Department of Homeland Security and "our fantastic TSA Officers."

"If the Democrats do not allow for Just and Proper Security at our Airports … ICE will do the job far better than ever done before!" he added, saying he is prepared to move agents "on Monday" and has already told them to "GET READY."

Trump punctuated the message with: "NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!"

His comments come as the Department of Homeland Security shutdown — now in its fifth week — has left roughly 50,000 TSA officers working without pay, triggering widespread staffing shortages and long lines at airports nationwide.

Hundreds of TSA agents have quit during the funding lapse, while absentee rates have surged, raising concerns about security gaps and the potential for airport disruptions or even closures.

Travelers are already facing delays stretching hours at major hubs, with some smaller airports at risk of shutting down entirely if staffing shortages worsen.

Because TSA officers are deemed essential, they are required to continue working despite missing paychecks — a situation that has led many to seek second jobs or rely on outside assistance to get by.

The shutdown stems from a standoff in Washington over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, with Democrats pushing for changes to immigration enforcement policies while Republicans press for stronger border security.

Trump also defended his broader immigration agenda in the post, saying Republicans "closed it all down" at the border and delivered the "Strongest Border in American History."

The president has repeatedly signaled he is willing to expand ICE's role beyond traditional enforcement as the standoff drags on and pressure builds to restore normal airport operations.