WH on Trump's Asking Putin to Release Hunter Records: Now's Not the Time

The White House said on Wednesday now is clearly not the time to scheme with Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about former President Donald Trump's calling on Putin to release information about Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

"What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one and it's Donald Trump," White House spokesperson Kate Bedingfield told reporters.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and have inflicted massive destruction on Ukrainian cities, including apartment buildings and other civilian facilities. On Wednesday, they were bombarding the outskirts of Kyiv and the besieged city of Chernihiv in the north, a day after promising to scale down operations there..

Russia says it is carrying out a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbor. Western countries say Moscow's invasion was entirely unprovoked.

Trump brought up Hunter Biden during an interview with Just the News on Tuesday, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin should release any information he has on Biden's business dealings with Eastern European oligarchs.

In an interview with Just the News' "Real America's Voice," Trump said a 2020 Senate report revealed Yelena Baturina, the wife of Moscow's mayor at the time, gave $3.5 million a decade ago to a company co-founded by President Joe Biden's son.

"She gave him $3.5 million, so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. "I think he should release it. I think we should know that answer."