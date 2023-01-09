Trump Slams Howard Stern, Says His Radio Show 'Has Gone to Hell'

Former President Donald Trump took a seemingly random jab at celebrity radio host Howard Stern over the weekend, saying that Stern's show "has gone to Hell."

On his Truth Social platform Saturday, Trump wrote, "I have been noticing the fact that Howard Stern's show has gone to Hell, and so few people are listening—Used to be great, now it rates less than fair.

"It's a sad thing to watch. When [Stern] loved 'Trump,' it was 'hot.' When he decided to go with Crooked Hillary [Clinton], his ratings world collapsed. Can't believe they pay him so much money, but I hope he gets it!"

At the time of this writing, Stern has yet respond to Trump, via social media.

Trump's comment doesn't appear to be a reaction to anything Stern might have said about the former commander-in-chief in recent weeks, although it's public knowledge that Stern leans left politically and has supported Democratic Party presidential candidates — such as Clinton and Joe Biden.

Stern and Trump have a long history that goes back at least three decades.

According to the website TrumpOnStern.com, Trump has made 40 lifetime appearances on Stern's radio and syndicated TV shows, covering the years of 1993-2015.

It's worth noting: Trump was arguably considered a "media darling" in the 1980s and 90s, upon first garnering fame as a business mogul.

And his career reached a new audience in 2004, when Trump's primetime show on NBC, "The Apprentice," quickly rose to the top of the Nielsen TV ratings.

As part of that, Trump made 18 separate appearances on Stern's Sirius XM radio show during the 'Apprentice' years.

And then in August 2015, or two months after Trump announced his formal running for the presidency (2016 election), Trump called in to update listeners on his campaign ... but declined to "answer Stern's questions about political TV host Megyn Kelly’s attractiveness," according to TrumpOnStern.com.

Back then, Trump and Kelly had a public spate after one of the Republican primary debates from 2016.

The Trump-Stern fallout runs similar to Trump's apparent disengagement from late-night TV host David Letterman in recent years.

Trump appeared on Letterman's late-night shows with NBC and CBS numerous times over a 30-year period, prompting Letterman to often refer to Trump as a "friend" of the show.

However, when Trump ran for president as a Republican (2015-16), Letterman came out as very critical of the former real estate mogul and network TV star.