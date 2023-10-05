×
Trump Offers Short Run as House Speaker, 'Unifier' of GOP

Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:23 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would be willing to become speaker of the House “for a short period of time” and serve as a party “unifier” until Republicans settle on their permanent choice.

Trump told Fox News Digital that he would assume the speakership for a “30, 60, or 90-day period … if necessary.”

It marks the third time in two days that Trump has made some sort of reference tying himself to the vacancy for the top spot in the House of Representatives, after the ouster of ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday.

On Wednesday Trump said, “A lot of people have been calling me about speaker … I’ll do whatever is best for country.”

Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday morning to say he would “do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term.”

Then later Thursday, he told Fox News Digital, "I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress.”

Trump said he plans to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday, when House Republicans are expected to meet for their first internal vote for speaker.

"If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer term, because I am running for president,” he added.

The House speaker does not have to be a House member.

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump told the outlet.

Officially, House No. 2 Steve Scalise, R-La, and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have thrown their names into the ring. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., is also weighing a bid.

Thursday, 05 October 2023 08:23 PM
