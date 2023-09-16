×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | home prices | interest rates | federal reserve

Trump on Home Prices: Interest Rates Too High

By    |   Saturday, 16 September 2023 06:22 PM EDT

During a "Meet the Press" interview set to air Sunday, former President Donald Trump stated that interest rates were too high.

"Right now, interest rates are very high," Trump said, according to The Hill. "They're too high. People can't buy homes. They can't do anything."

In July, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, marking its 11th rate hike since March 2022.

In 2018, Trump nominated Jerome Powell for Fed chair but later opposed his reappointment. Cut to November 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Powell again for another four-year term.

"Well, you know that I put a lot of pressure on him," Trump said of Powell. "It was outside pressure because nobody knows whether or not you can really do that, but I did. Because I thought his interest rates were too high, and he ultimately dropped his interest rates."

According to the consumer price index, consumer prices increased by 0.6% last month and 3.7% over the past 12 months. Experts expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
During a "Meet the Press" interview set to air Sunday, former President Donald Trump stated that interest rates were too high.
trump, home prices, interest rates, federal reserve
169
2023-22-16
Saturday, 16 September 2023 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved