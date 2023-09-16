Trump on Home Prices: Interest Rates Too High

During a "Meet the Press" interview set to air Sunday, former President Donald Trump stated that interest rates were too high.

"Right now, interest rates are very high," Trump said, according to The Hill. "They're too high. People can't buy homes. They can't do anything."

In July, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, marking its 11th rate hike since March 2022.

In 2018, Trump nominated Jerome Powell for Fed chair but later opposed his reappointment. Cut to November 2021, President Joe Biden nominated Powell again for another four-year term.

"Well, you know that I put a lot of pressure on him," Trump said of Powell. "It was outside pressure because nobody knows whether or not you can really do that, but I did. Because I thought his interest rates were too high, and he ultimately dropped his interest rates."

According to the consumer price index, consumer prices increased by 0.6% last month and 3.7% over the past 12 months. Experts expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged.