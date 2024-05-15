Trump: I Have a 'Great Silent Majority'

Former President Donald Trump said a "great silent majority" of Americans will help return him to the White House.

Trump, while appearing Wednesday with radio host Hugh Hewitt, noted the crowd at his Saturday rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, when explaining why he added to a phrase once used by former President Richard Nixon.

"I love the term, because I have a big silent majority, the biggest, I think the biggest ever," the presumptive Republican presidential nominee told Hewitt. "We had 107,000 people at that rally. The final count just came out from, I think, the town or the fire department. 107,000 people. I expected 40-45 thousand.

"By the way, if [President Joe] Biden went down to do a rally, he wouldn't get 50 people in that same location. He wouldn't get 50 people, and you know it. And by the way, nobody else would get more than two or three hundred. We had 107,000 people at that rally."

Trump said he added the word "great" to Nixon's phrase because he's seeking the same voters that the 37th president sought – people who love America but remain in the background.

"I have a great silent majority … the term was very, very powerfully associated with Nixon, and I didn't want to be copying the term actually, so it's the great silent majority," Trump said.

Trump, who is expected to oppose Biden in November's election, touched on many topics during his appearance with Hewitt.

Trump was asked about the day's news that the consumer price index (CPI) increased less than expected in April.

"It's a lot of inflation when added to the inflation that we've suffered that's been so bad," Trump told Hewitt. "It's got to come down much more. That's a lot of inflation, their number they announced."

Other news Wednesday involved Trump and Biden agreeing to a debate hosted by CNN on June 27.

"I wonder whether or not he shows up, because he also challenged me to golf," Trump said. "So I'm a very good golfer. He can't hit a ball 50 yards. He said I'll give him three a side, but he knows he'll never play.

"This is sort of like that, I think. But I hope not, because I really think he has to debate. He might as well get it over with, probably should do it early so that he can, because he's not going to get any better."

Hewitt asked Trump for his take on Biden refusing to send offensive weapons to Israel, which is hunting Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"It is not believable to me that he made the statement," Trump said. "All that does is prolong a war, because, and it gives the other side tremendous energy when that happens. You know, it gives them a psychological energy. That was such a bad statement."

Trump also was asked whether Biden is afraid of Russia President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"He's afraid because of a different reason," Trump said. "He's a thief, a total thief, and he's taken millions and millions of dollars from China and Russia.

"He's definitely afraid, but he's also afraid because Joe Biden is a Manchurian candidate in the truest sense of the word. He is being paid off by China, and he's being paid off by Russia. And he's being paid off and was paid off by Ukraine. You take a look at that. Just look at it. I mean, the money's coming from every different angle."