WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Trump Harris News Conference Florida Election 2024

ABC Says Trump, Agreed to Debate on Sept. 10

Thursday, 08 August 2024 03:05 PM EDT

ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.

The announcement Thursday came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks, saying he agreed on certain dates in September.

Trump is rejoining the ABC debate days after posting on his social media network that he would not appear on the network, citing a lawsuit he has filed. His decision sets up a highly anticipated moment in an election where the first debate led to a massive change in the race — with Democratic President Joe Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

“I think it's very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment.

Trump had teased an announcement about the presidential debate earlier this week after pulling out of an ABC News debate scheduled for Sept. 10 after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign. Trump had said he would prefer that Fox News sponsor the debate, but on Wednesday was showing willingness to reconsider ABC.

Trump also echoed criticism from his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, that Harris has not held a news conference or sat down for interviews since Biden's withdrawal last month and she entered the race.

Harris has a traveling press pool with her on Air Force Two for all trips. Trump does not have a set traveling press pool that regularly accompanies him on his plane when he goes out to campaign.

Vance has journalists flying with him, and he campaigned this week in states where Harris and Walz had their own events scheduled. That included on Wednesday, when Vance’s plane and Air Force Two ended up on the same tarmac in Wisconsin. Vance started walking toward the Democrats' plane but did not reach it before a motorcade carrying Harris, Walz and the traveling press pulled away.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a Sept. 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees.The announcement Thursday came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential...
Trump Harris News Conference Florida Election 2024
343
2024-05-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 03:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved