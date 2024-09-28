Trump: Kamala Harris 'Can Never Be Forgiven' on Border

Vice President Kamala Harris "can never be forgiven" for "erasing our border," former President Donald Trump insisted during a rally in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin Saturday, where he railed about a report indicating that hundreds of thousands of convicted criminals have been allowed to be in the United States under her watch.

"It's a total disqualifier, what she's done," Trump told an audience at an inside event. "She must never be allowed to become president of the United States … so much death has already taken place."

Friday, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement released a letter to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, showing that more than 600,000 immigrant criminals are on its dockets but have not been detained, including 13,000 convicted of murder.

"They've never released this before," Trump said. "They never talk about deaths and how many they talk about certain things, but they've never released this kind of information. But it was so bad … these are people that have gone through the system. They're convicted. They're in jails for life. Some are getting the death sentence. But instead of that, they've crossed our border."

This means other countries are setting such people free "so they're free to kill again," he said.

"These are killers, he said. "These are killers at a level that nobody's ever seen. Not even your great law enforcement has ever seen people like this."

The immigrant criminals, Trump added, "make our criminals look like babies."

"These are stone-cold killers," he said. "They'll walk into your kitchen, they'll cut your throat. Kamala also let in 25,272 illegals convicted for rape, sex offenses or sexual assault, 62,231 criminal aliens convicted of violent assault. Everything but death happened to the people they assaulted. In total, she let in. 425,431 people convicted of and these are convicted of the worst crimes."

In addition, there were 222,000 illegal criminals who still have pending charges, Trump said. "That's over 647,572 migrant criminals who Kamala set loose to rape, pillage, thieve, plunder, and kill the people of the United States of America. And they're not going to change. They're only going to get worse."

And the nation's law enforcement, he added, are "told not to do their jobs."

"Kamala is mentally impaired," said Trump. "If a Republican did what she did that Republican would be impeached and removed from office, and rightfully so, for high crimes and misdemeanors."

Trump pointed out that he's been "saying this for three years" but the "fake news" has been denying it.

"That's not even mentioning the rapists, the gang members, the drug dealers, the child predators, and the traffickers in women," said Trump. "Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way… only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country."

Further, he said that under the Biden administration, "some of the greatest terrorists in the world" have entered the country, but "we have no idea where they are."

"They could be in Iowa," said Trump. "They could be in Idaho … every state is a border town. Every state is a border state. They're flying them in by the hundreds of thousands."

Harris, while visiting the border in Arizona, promised to start "getting very tough," but Trump asked why she hasn't been tough all along.

He also spoke out about towns that are being "occupied" by criminals from Venezuela.

"Areas of the Midwest are becoming famous because they're being occupied," he said. "This is is hundreds of little cities and little towns. They're petrified. And their law enforcement is petrified. You have a sheriff and a deputy or you have a small group, and you'll have a group of Venezuelan killers, street gangs occupying the town with MK-47s."