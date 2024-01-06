Trump Accuses Haley of Globalist Ties

Former President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on rival Nikki Haley during a rally in Iowa on Friday, aiming at her rising popularity in polls and questioning her campaign's financial backing.

Trump said, "Nikki Haley's campaign is being funded by Biden donors," and later labeled her a "globalist."

Highlighting their divergent priorities, Trump stated, "She likes the globe. I like America first. The establishment losers and sellouts lagging far behind us in the Republican primary can't be trusted on taxes or trade or anything else. They're globalists, and they always will be."

Recent polling taken between Dec. 27, 2023, and Jan. 3 by the American Research Group indicated a surge for Haley, reaching 33% among likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire. Trump also saw an increase, now at 37%, maintaining a 4-point lead over Haley in the latest survey, reported The Hill.

Republican strategist Jim Merrill acknowledged Trump's continued front-runner status but noted uncertainties in the race. "Nikki Haley has achieved goal No. 1, which is to be viable down the stretch," Merrill stated, highlighting her success in outlasting other credible candidates, according to The Hill.

Trump seized the opportunity to criticize Haley for her recent comments on the Civil War, in which she omitted slavery as a cause. This omission drew bipartisan criticism, including from fellow GOP candidates. Trump remarked, "She does not have what it takes," expressing skepticism about her suitability for the presidency.

Responding to Trump's attacks, Haley's campaign issued a statement dismissing his accusations as fear driven.

"All the lame nicknames in the world don't change the fact that Donald Trump is clearly terrified of Nikki Haley's momentum," the statement read. It urged Trump to focus on addressing unfulfilled promises, such as the border wall, rather than attempting "to mislead voters with debunked ads," according to USA Today.