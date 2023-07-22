Trump Assails GOP PACs Paying Up to Defeat Him

The "DeSanctimonious Super PAC" supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his 2024 presidential bid "should focus more on Florida property and auto insurance," Donald Trump said Saturday in a Truth Social video post.

"Instead of spending money on a campaign that's going absolutely nowhere, he's crashing. Come home, Ron, where you belong. Get those insurance rates way down, because what's happening in Florida shouldn't happen anywhere," he added.

Florida insurance rates are four times the national average, with homeowners paying private insurers about $6,000 a year, compared to $1,700 nationally.

DeSantis' super PAC, Never Back Down, has raised more than $100 million, according to the Des Moines Register, but he is failing to close the gap against the GOP's front-runner, Trump.

The former president also ripped into the Club for Growth, a conservative anti-tax group that spent nearly $150 million in the past two election cycles and earlier this year started distancing itself from Trump.

"The club for no growth is spending so much good Republican money fighting me for candidates that don't have even a little chance of winning," Trump said in a separate Truth Social post.

"They also spend money against me directly, when I partnered with them two years ago. We had all victories until I wanted to endorse certain candidates that they didn't agree with, although they all happened to end up winning.

"That's when the beautiful marriage broke up between the club for no growth and myself, but they hurt the Republican Party so badly. It's like a death wish — spending money against me when I will be the candidate."

Trump in the video cited his lead in the polls against DeSantis and other GOP candidates and thanked his supporters "for being so incredible, for being so loyal."

He also urged voters to get President Joe Biden out of office.

'We have a great country, but we have to bring it back because right now it's a country in decline. We're a nation in decline. We're going to make America great again, greater than ever before."

