Trump to GOP: 'Impeach the Bum or Fade Into Oblivion'

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Donald Trump called on House Republicans to commence an impeachment inquiry, accusing President Joe Biden of engaging in corrupt activities.

"The Republicans in Congress, though well-meaning, keep talking about an Impeachment 'Inquiry' on Crooked Joe Biden. Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn't give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they 'got rid of the Prosecutor.' Biden is a Stone-Cold Crook.

"You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it's already proven. These lowlifes impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES — For NOTHING! Either IMPEACH the BUM or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US!'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has thus far refrained from committing to an impeachment vote or outlining a potential timeline for action. Certain House Republicans are eager to pursue allegations of financial wrongdoing involving Hunter Biden and to target President Biden, as reported by Spectrum News.

Simultaneously, McCarthy has advocated for the passage of a short-term spending bill, aiming to extend government operations beyond the conclusion of September. This approach likely is intended to ensure the continuity of investigations into Hunter Biden.

McCarthy's proposal appeals explicitly to conservatives who harbor concerns that a bipartisan agreement with Senate Democrats would not achieve sufficient spending reductions. The temporary measure seeks to provide an interval for negotiating a more comprehensive budget arrangement before mandatory spending reductions, disliked by both parties, come into effect in the upcoming year.

McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that a logical progression based on the amassed information would lead to an impeachment inquiry. He contended that such an inquiry would grant Congress the highest legal authority to access the requisite information for a successful impeachment in the House.

Even if the House were to impeach President Biden, the Senate, under Democratic control, is unlikely to remove him from office.