Trump Hails Wins, Approval Ratings at 6 Months

Hailing his approval ratings within the Republican Party and successes within the first six months of his term, President Donald Trump is pressing Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., for urgency to get his nominees confirmed.

"Hopefully the very talented John Thune, fresh off our many victories over the past two weeks and, indeed, 6 months, will cancel August recess (and long weekends!), in order to get my incredible nominees confirmed," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday night. "We need them badly!!! DJT"

Trump marveled at the progress to date in the face of Democrats' attempts to delay nominees and votes and generally obstruct the agenda, voting unilaterally against the "one big beautiful bill" for budget reconciliation and the $9 billion rescissions package to cut waste, fraud, and abuse out of foreign aid and liberal-biased public media outlets.

"Wow, time flies! Today is that Sixth Month Anniversary of my Second Term," Trump noted Sunday morning in another Truth Social post. "Importantly, it's being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any president.

"In other words, we got a lot of good and great things done, including ending numerous wars of countries not related to us other than through trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship.

"Six months is not a long time to have totally revived a major country. 'One year ago our country was dead, with almost no hope of revival. Today the USA is the 'hottest' and most respected country anywhere in the World.' Happy Anniversary!!!"

Trump has faced some GOP infighting on his agenda and the inability to release Jeffrey Epstein files due to court and judicial orders to keep them sealed, but he has noted he has managed to come out of the hiccups with near full approval within the party.

"My poll numbers within the Republican Party, and MAGA, have gone up, significantly, since the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax was exposed by the Radical Left Democrats and, just plain 'troublemakers,'" Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social. "They have hit 90%, 92%, 93%, and 95%, in various polls, and are all Republican Party records. The general election numbers are my highest, ever! People like strong borders, and all of the many other things I have done.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA. MAGA!"

Trump also praised Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who revealed the depths of the Russia investigation all the way up to the top of former President Barack Obama's administration, as he has long teased – and has been excoriated by media for not having public evidence for.

"Great job by young and talented Harrison Fields," Trump wrote in a fourth Truth Social post of his White House deputy press secretary after a televised interview on Gabbard's intelligence release.

"The panel was fantastic on prosecuting Obama and the 'thugs' who have just been unequivocally exposed on highest level Election Fraud.

"Congratulations to Tulsi Gabbard. Keep it coming!!!"