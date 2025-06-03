WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | golden dome | japan

Report: Trump Asked Japan to Help With Golden Dome Missile Shield

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 06:57 AM EDT

President Donald Trump discussed cooperating with Japan on developing technology for his planned Golden Dome missile defense shield during a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this month, the Nikkei reported.

The two countries are expected to work together on systems to intercept incoming threats, and Tokyo’s participation could serve as a bargaining chip for it to win concessions in ongoing tariff negotiations with Washington, the paper said, without citing its sources.

Trump this month said he had selected a design for the planned $175 billion defense shield and appointed U.S. Space Force General Michael Guetlein to head the project, which he wants to complete by the end of his term in 2029. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that Golden Dome could cost $831 billion over two decades.

Japan and the U.S. have previously collaborated on ballistic missile defense, including the joint development of an interceptor capable of striking warheads in space. 

