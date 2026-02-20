Trump Signs Order Imposing 10 Percent Global Tariff

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has signed an executive order imposing a 10% global tariff on all countries, saying the measure will take effect "almost immediately."

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said it was his "Great Honor" to sign the order from the Oval Office, describing it as a "Global 10% Tariff on all Countries."

The move comes just hours after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier attempt to implement tariffs under emergency authorities.

In a second post, Trump sharply criticized the justices who ruled against his prior tariff plan.

"Those members of the Supreme Court who voted against our very acceptable and proper method of TARIFFS should be ashamed of themselves," he wrote. "Their decision was ridiculous but, now the adjustment process begins, and we will do everything possible to take in even more money than we were taking in before!"

Earlier Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the administration’s use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs, dealing a setback to President Trump’s trade agenda and raising fresh questions about the scope of presidential authority over trade policy.

In a third post later in the day, Trump criticized two of his own Supreme Court appointees — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett — for siding against the administration in the ruling.

“What happened today with the two United States Supreme Court Justices that I appointed against great opposition, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett, whether people like it or not, never seems to happen with Democrats,” Trump wrote. “They vote against the Republicans, and never against themselves, almost every single time, no matter how good a case we have.

He added, "At least I didn’t appoint Roberts, who led the effort to allow Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years to continue to do so — But we won’t let it happen. The new TARIFFS, totally tested and accepted as Law, are on their way!”

The ruling effectively halted the previous tariff framework, prompting the administration to pursue a new approach.