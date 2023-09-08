Trump: DA Willis Wanted to Indict Anybody 'Breathing'

Former President Donald Trump lambasted Fulton County Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis after it was reported that a Georgia special grand jury recommended indicting many more people than the number actually charged in the 2020 election case.

Trump responded to news Friday that a nine-page report showed jurors recommended charges against 39 people; 18 were charged with the former president.

The names of those not indicted included Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia, and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time. It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control 'prosecutor' doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Willis on Aug. 14 indicted Trump and 18 others on felony charges of interfering with the 2020 presidential election.

Many of those indicted — including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — are known to have testified before the special grand jury.

Trump, the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, never was called and did not appear before the grand jury.

The Georgia criminal case is the fourth involving Trump, who's also facing charges concerning his alleged actions in overturning the 2020 election and inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack; his alleged mishandling of classified documents; and regarding hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.