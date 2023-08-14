Trump Urges Georgia's Ex-Lt. Gov. Not to Testify

With a Georgia prosecutor this week expected to present her case against Donald Trump over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president said the state's former lieutenant governor should not testify before the grand jury.

Trump on Monday said former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a critic of the former president, shouldn't testify before the grand jury, which is meeting Monday and Tuesday according to multiple reports.

"I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn't," Trump posted Monday morning on Truth Social.

"I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!"

Two witnesses, including Duncan, who previously received subpoenas confirmed Saturday that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Independent journalist George Chidi said July 31 that he also had been asked to testify before the grand jury.

The news from the witnesses was the clearest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out her case to the grand jury after more than two years of investigating.

Willis began her probe after a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Any charges brought against Trump would mark the fourth set of indictments facing the former president. Special counsel Jack Smith has accused him of conspiring with allies to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, and the former president already is scheduled to stand trial in March in a New York state case stemming from hush money payments made during the 2016 election and in May in a case regarding the handling of classified documents.

"Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election. The people that tampered with it were the ones that rigged it, and sadly, phoney Fani Willis, who has shockingly allowed Atlanta to become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world, has no interest in seeing the massive amount of evidence available, or finding out who these people that committed this crime are. She only wants to 'get Trump.' I would be happy to show this info to the G.J." Trump posted Monday in all-caps.

Recent polls have shown Trump being far ahead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Reuters contributed to this story.