Trump Throws Down Gauntlet, Challenges Biden to Debate

Former President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to engage in debates with President Joe Biden in the lead-up to the general election, emphasizing the importance of addressing the nation's critical issues.

NBC reported that Trump's statement came after the Super Tuesday primaries in which both men secured victories.

In a message shared on Wednesday on Facebook and Truth Social, Trump asserted: "It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People. Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's willingness to participate in debates marks a shift from his stance during the Republican primary debates, where he opted out. He also criticized of the Commission on Presidential Debates. However, he expressed openness to engaging in debates hosted by either the CPD or the Democratic National Committee, urging Biden to accept the challenge.

Meanwhile, Biden has not yet confirmed whether he will engage in debates with Trump before the November election. When questioned about this matter, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre deflected the inquiry to the Biden campaign.

The Biden campaign has not responded to Trump's call for debates. This silence contrasts the two debates between Biden and Trump during the 2020 election cycle. The second debate, scheduled as part of a series of three, was canceled due to Trump's refusal to participate in a virtual format amid concerns over COVID-19.