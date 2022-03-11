Following Podcast's Cancellation, Trump Asks 'Whatever Happened to Free Speech?'

After correctly predicting that Big Tech would cancel a video with a candid interview he gave at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump asked in a statement: "Whatever happened to free speech in our Country?"

Trump's hour-long interview with "Full Send Podcast" was taken down by YouTube on Thursday night.

In place of the video, a message posted to the podcast’s link read, "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

"Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it," Trump said in a statement. "Interestingly on the show I told them this would happen because Big Tech and the Fake News Media fear the truth; they fear criticism about Biden, and above all, they don't want to talk about the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election — all topics discussed."

Though the four young men hosting the interview did not want to believe their podcast would get canceled, after about 24 hours on YouTube's platform, it did.

"Don't apologize," Trump told them during the interview, predicting the cancellation. "When they come at you, please don't apologize."

Trump had the same message for podcaster Joe Rogan when he was being attacked for questioning COVID-19 vaccines and for having previously quoted people using a racial slur.

In the video that has since been taken down, Trump told the podcast crew that "Joe Rogan's not a racist."

"I did tell him one thing,” the former president said. "Stop apologizing."

It was not immediately clear how the video violated YouTube's standards; however, Trump was quite critical of President Joe Biden's administration during the interview.

"In Russia, the people are not allowed to know that they're fighting a war with Ukraine, that’s where our media is going, and that's where our Country is going because it quickly follows — just study history," Trump said in his statement. "Are we going to allow this to happen? Our Country is going to hell! We need freedom of speech again, we don't have it and it's getting worse every day!"