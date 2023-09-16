Trump Takes FRC Action Straw Poll With 64 Percent

Former President Donald Trump has won the Family Research Council Action's Pray Vote Stand Summit Straw Poll, netting almost 64% of the votes cast, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second, with 27% of the vote.

"I don't think there's any surprise based on what we're seeing, but Donald Trump came in first," Family Research Council Action Chairman Tony Perkins told Newsmax's James Rosen Saturday afternoon, with Rosen breaking the news on X. "But Donald Trump came in first, with about 63% ... 63.9% to be exact, and Ron DeSantis was second, with 27.3%. All the others were 2% or below."

The results, Perkins said, came "because of their strong stand, taking on woke corporate America, fighting for faith, fighting for families; and that's who's going to be rewarded with votes, those who are willing to stand up and fight."

Both candidates spoke at the organization's summit, held this past week in Washington, D.C., and at the national summit convened by the Concerned Women of America. Both are evangelical advocacy groups.

Perkins also defended the organization's backing of Trump, when asked if there is tension involved in supporting the former president after his indictments.

"There is obviously always tension when you get into the political realm because you don't know what to believe is true or not," Perkins told Rosen. "He's been indicted, Trump, not convicted. We know that the media hates Donald Trump. We know the lies that have been perpetuated. But we also know his record of what he did in four years. He did more to advance the values that people in this gathering care about than any other president in my lifetime."

According to a statement released by Family Research Council Action after the straw poll, DeSantis won the vice presidential portion of the poll, with 25% of the votes cast.

More than 1,600 people were registered for the summit, and only FRC Action members who were present at the event were allowed to cast votes in its straw poll.

"Nearly 91% voted for either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis," Perkins said in a statement after the numbers were released. "Both candidates have stood strong against the cancel culture and woke corporate America on behalf of the American family. They have aggressively defended parents and religious freedom."

Perkins added that "SAGE Cons (spiritually active, governance-engaged conservatives) want a proven leader who not only understands the threats to our freedoms but is committed to fighting back against the leftist mob that has weaponized the government against the American people."

In full results from the poll, out of 582 votes cast:

Trump netted 372 votes, or 63.9%

DeSantis, 159 votes, 27.3%

Mike Pence, 13 votes, 2.2%

Tim Scott, 11 votes, 1.9%

Vivek Ramaswamy, 10 votes, 1.7%

Nikki Haley, 9 votes, 1.5%

Joe Biden, 5 votes, 0.9%

Robert Kennedy, Jr., 3 votes, 0.5%

Doug Burgum, Chris Christie, and Asa Hutchinson, no votes

In votes for vice president:

DeSantis, 146 votes, 25.1%

Scott, 112 votes, 19.2%

Write-in candidates, 101 votes, 17.4%

Ramaswamy, 80 votes, 13.7%

Haley, 73 votes, 12.5%

Kennedy, 43 votes, 7.4%

Pence, 17 votes, 2.9%

Trump, 7 votes, 1.2%

Burgum, 2 votes, 0.3%

Christie,1 vote, 0.2%

Biden and Hutchinson, no votes