Trump: Administration Working With Texas Officials on Flood Response

Saturday, 05 July 2025 12:34 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Saturday said his administration was working with state and local officials on the ground in Texas to respond to flooding that has killed at least 27 people and left dozens more missing, and that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was heading there.

"The Trump Administration is working with State and Local Officials on the ground in Texas in response to the tragic flooding that took place yesterday. Our Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, will be there shortly. Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. 

At least 23-25 people from the Camp Mystic summer camp were missing, most of them reported to be young girls. The river waters rose 29 feet rapidly near the camp.

The U.S. National Weather Service said that the flash flood emergency has largely ended for Kerr County, the epicenter of the flooding, following thunderstorms that dumped as much as a foot of rain early Friday.

A flood watch, however, remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday from the San Antonio-Austin, Texas, region, with scattered showers expected throughout the day, said Allison Santorelli, a meteorologist with the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


