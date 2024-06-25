WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | finances | fec | report

FEC Gives Trump Another 45 Days for Personal Financial Disclosures

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:52 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Tuesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a second 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures.

Trump had initially been due to report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election Commission on May 15 but was granted an extension until July 1 on request.

A legal representative for the former president on Tuesday requested the agency grant the candidate another extension, citing the complexities of his financial holdings, according to a copy of the letter released by the agency.

A second letter released by the agency showed it had granted the request. "A hard copy of the report bearing Mr. Trump's original signature is now due and should be received by the Federal Election Commission by August 15, 2024," that letter added.

Trump’s financial disclosures are closely watched because they offer an indication of the size of his personal wealth.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Federal Election Commission on Tuesday granted Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump a second 45-day extension to file personal financial disclosures.Trump had initially been due to report on his personal financial situation to the Federal Election...
trump, finances, fec, report
148
2024-52-25
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 07:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved