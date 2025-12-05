Trump Honored With FIFA's First Peace Prize

President Donald Trump on Friday accepted the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented Trump with the prize.

The award — formally titled “FIFA Peace Prize: Football Unites the World” — was announced Nov. 5 as FIFA’s new annual honor recognizing individuals whose actions advance peace and unity, the organization said.

"Well, thank you very much. This is truly one of the great honors of my life. And beyond awards, John and I were discussing this, we saved millions and millions of lives," Trump said in accepting the award.

Trump later added, "The world is a safer place now."

Trump accepted the award at the outset of the draw carried live by Newsmax. The draw is held for FIFA to group qualified national teams, setting the matchups and overall structure for the World Cup, which begins in June 2026 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The draw began with Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney picking their teams for Groups A, B and D. This was ceremonial — the host teams’ placement in those groups was determined in advance.

Trump drew last, saying, “I think I know what this is going to be now” after Carney pulled Canada and Sheinbaum unveiled Mexico.

“Does he know something that I don't know?” Trump said of Infantino. “Let's give it a shot. Let's give it a shot."

“This is shocking,” Trump said, displaying “USA” from the draw.

Infantino then proceeded to take a selfie with the world leaders.

Infantino has repeatedly praised Trump’s diplomatic efforts, saying the former president “deserves” a peace prize.

“Football stands for peace,” Infantino said in unveiling the award, adding that it will honor those “who unite people, bringing hope for future generations.”

After Trump publicly voiced interest in winning the Nobel Peace Prize — which ultimately went to Venezuelan democracy advocate María Corina Machado — FIFA later announced it would present its own Peace Prize at Friday’s World Cup draw.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle applauded Trump’s selection, saying, “The United States of America has never been more respected or successful than it is now under President Trump’s historic leadership. America is the hottest country in the world right now, which makes us the perfect country to host one of the greatest sporting events in history — the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Trump and Infantino, who has been FIFA's president since 2016, reportedly have had a close relationship since Trump's first term, when the U.S. won the right along with Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup.

During a visit to the Oval Office in 2018, Infantino gave Trump souvenir red and yellow cards, joking they could be used on the media.

During the FIFA Club World Cup draw in December 2022, Trump sent a prerecorded message while his grandson Theodore Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump made the ceremonial first pick.

Trump later joined Infantino on the field to present the Club World Cup trophy after Chelsea won the tournament in July.