Trump OKs FEMA Assistance for Potomac Sewage Spill

President Donald Trump on Saturday approved Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for federal disaster assistance as the nation’s capital works to clean up the Potomac River following a sewer line collapse.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in a statement that disaster assistance is now available for emergency conditions resulting from the collapse, which began on Jan. 19.

Trump's action authorizes FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts aimed at protecting public health and safety, safeguarding property, and reducing the threat of further catastrophe, the report said.

The assistance applies to the District of Columbia and areas in Maryland and Virginia where the District has responsibilities.

FEMA said it is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide equipment and resources as needed.

Emergency protective measures under the Public Assistance program are limited to direct federal assistance and funded at 75% federal cost share.

The administration named Mark K. O’Hanlon as the federal coordinating officer for response operations in the affected area.

FEMA said additional designations could be made later if requested and supported by damage assessments.

Bowser declared a local public emergency on Wednesday and asked the Trump administration for support in a 15-day order.

In her declaration, she directed emergency and city officials to "activate, implement, and coordinate mutual aid agreements between the District of Columbia and federal, state, or local jurisdictions as needed."

Bowser also contacted Trump directly, requesting he declare a major disaster and authorize 100% federal reimbursement for costs incurred by the District and the utility company DC Water, reports The Hill.

DC Water owns and operates the Potomac Interceptor, which ruptured last month, resulting in an estimated 243 million gallons of untreated wastewater flowing into the Potomac through Jan. 24.

The utility erected a temporary bypass pipeline, preventing additional contamination, and repairs are expected to take four to six weeks.

Trump has blamed local officials in D.C. and Maryland for the spill, noting the portion of the interceptor that collapsed was in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The incident intensified a public dispute between Trump and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who has also pressed the administration for FEMA funding.

Moore’s spokesperson, Ammar Moussa, accused Trump of misstating key facts about responsibility for the interceptor and said the administration failed to act quickly enough after the leak began.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said on Friday that the Trump administration is coordinating with local authorities to fix the broken underground pipe dumping wastewater into the Potomac River.

"Amid the response, our state agencies are conducting water quality testing and monitoring the status of repairs," Gov. Spanberger said.

Our focus is on Virginians' health and safety," she said.