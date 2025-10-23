Trump Calls Off Federal Deployment to San Francisco

President Donald Trump says he’s backing off a planned surge of federal agents into San Francisco after speaking to the mayor.

Trump posted on social media Thursday that Mayor Daniel Lurie said the city was making progress in reducing crime. Trump said he agreed to let San Francisco keep trying on its own.

Trump’s post came after Lurie said the two spoke Wednesday night and Trump said he planned to call off a federal deployment to the city.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "reaffirmed that direction" in a separate call Thursday morning, Lurie said in an X post.

"We have work to do, and we would welcome continued partnerships with the FBI, DEA, ATF, and U.S. Attorney to get drugs and drug dealers off our streets, but having the military and militarized immigration enforcement in our city will hinder our recovery," Lurie said.

"We appreciate that the president understands that we are the global hub for technology, and when San Francisco is strong, our country is strong."

The San Francisco Chronicle, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the operation, reported Wednesday that more than 100 CBP and other federal agents would arrive this week.

Lurie and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both Democrats, condemned the move, saying it is meant to provoke violent protests.

Soon after the deployment was first reported Wednesday, Lurie livestreamed a nine-minute statement from City Hall, flanked by other elected officials, and cautioned against giving federal officials working from “a playbook” any excuse to crack down.

Trump has deployed the Guard to Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tennessee, to help fight what he says is rampant crime. Los Angeles was the first city where Trump deployed the Guard, arguing it was necessary to protect federal buildings and agents as protesters fought back against mass immigration arrests.

He has also said they are needed in Chicago and Portland, Oregon. Lawsuits from Democrat officials in both cities have so far blocked troops from going out on city streets.