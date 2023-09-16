×
Tags: trump | federal court | jack smith | gag order | rossi

Fmr Fed Prosecutor: Bias Challenge in Trump D.C. Case

By    |   Saturday, 16 September 2023 01:58 PM EDT

According to former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi, the prospect of federal prosecutors obtaining an impartial jury for former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., appears unlikely.

It will be "impossible, or very hard, to get a fair and unbiased jury pool," Rossi said during an interview with CNN on Friday.

Rossi highlighted concerns that Trump's actions about his legal proceedings could potentially influence the trial. These actions include Trump's public statements regarding his case and his criticism of potential witnesses.

Special counsel Jack Smith sought a limited gag order on Trump on Friday in response to these concerns, The Hill reported. 

Rossi expressed his belief that Trump might intentionally attempt to bias the jury pool, asserting that Trump could be motivated by a desire to undermine the impartiality of potential jurors.

"I think Donald Trump wants to poison this jury in the worst way because he knows that the evidence against him is so strong, and the only way he can win is to create a jury pool that is so tainted," he said, according to The Hill.

In response to Smith's request, Trump asserted on Friday that the prosecutor was attempting to infringe upon his freedom of speech.

He "wants to take away my right of speaking freely." Trump said.

However, prosecutors argue that the court should curtail Trump's speech concerning the case, particularly discussions about testimony or witnesses.

Rossi predicted the potential implementation of a gag order and suggested that if Trump persistently violates such an order, he could face the possibility of incarceration.

"Give him a couple of mulligans. Let him hang himself after a gag order," he said. "If he breaks the rules two or three times, you have to do something about it, and incarceration would possibly be a remedy. It would have to be."

According to The Hill, Trump has advanced similar contentions regarding the possibility of an unfair trial in the nation's capital.

Smith's case against Trump centers on allegations that Trump played a role in orchestrating a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump has been charged with various offenses, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction, and several lesser charges.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

