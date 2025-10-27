WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: New Fed Chair Decision Might Be Made by Year-End

Monday, 27 October 2025 06:52 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said a decision on the next Federal Reserve chair might be made by the end of the year.

"Maybe by the end of the year, we'll make a decision on the Fed," he told reporters on the Air Force One.

"We're going to do a second round, and we hope to present a good slate to the president right after Thanksgiving," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

The pool of candidates has been narrowed to five, including Trump's aide Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and BlackRock executive Rick Rieder, Bessent said. 

