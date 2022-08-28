×
Tags: trump | fbi | doj | maralagoraid

Trump Blasts FBI, DOJ on Social Media for 'Election Interference'

donald trump

Former President Donald Trump (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sunday, 28 August 2022 09:23 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump strongly criticized federal law enforcement, specifically the FBI and Department of Justice, for election interference.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump accused them of "practicing election interference at the highest and most dishonest level our country has ever seen before" and clarified that this includes both the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

Trump then accused federal law enforcement of allowing spying on his 2016 presidential campaign while doing nothing to stop it, stated that the FBI told Facebook and the media that Hunter Biden's laptop that recorded his and his family's scandals was "Russian disinformation" and said federal law enforcement doesn't want anyone to understand the Presidential Records Act, accusing them of being the ones actually in violation of the law.

Trump ended his statement by stating, "RAID!"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 28 August 2022 09:23 PM
