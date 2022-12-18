Trump Slams Dems, FBI, Jan. 6 Committee in Flurry of Sunday Posts

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of Truth Socialposts on Sunday morning, with the FBI, Democratic Party, Big Tech, and House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol serving as the primary targets.

In his first Truth Social post of the day, Trump wrote, "The Democrats will do anything not to run against me, MAGA, and putting AMERICA FIRST. Remember, they are the Party of MISINFORMATION, constantly saying the opposite of what they really want. I am beating everybody in the REAL Polls, by a lot, so they say, 'Gee, we want to run against Trump,' at the same time they spend $Millions to try and beat me, hoping for another candidate. I devoured them in 2016, and again, with much bigger numbers, in 2020, but that Election was RIGGED. MUST DO IT AGAIN!"

The context of Trump's offering might have been a generic loathing for the Democrats and left-leaning media, in terms of both groups seemingly dismissing the former commander-in-chief's chances of securing the Republican National Committee's nomination in 2024.

It might also be a follow-up to a Saturday post, when Trump touted a Harris/Harvard poll from mid-December, in which Trump (48%) owned a double-digit lead over possible Republican presidential candidates, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (25%), former Vice President Mike Pence (6%), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (4%), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (2%), former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2%), South Carolina Gov. Tim Scott (1%), and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (1%).

For his second Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump wrote, "The FBI's Illegal Left Wing DOMINANCE over TWITTER, FACEBOOK, and other Big Tech companies, has been a shock to the World, but remember, this was only one of MANY ways that the 2020 Election was Rigged & Stolen!!!"

For this post, Trump might have been alluding to the latest version of "The Twitter Files" exposé, which painted the picture of Twitter executives and the FBI working privately in concert to suppress conservative voices and amplify left-leaning sources on Twitter.

Trump's third Sunday post is rather easy to decipher, since it loosely references his 2016 campaign getting spied on, through the apparent use of illegal FISA warrants.

The former president succinctly wrote, "DON'T FORGET, THESE THUGS SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN!!!"

For Truth Social posts #4 and #5, Trump took aim at the Jan. 6 committee, which features two Republicans — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. — who will be leaving Congress in the next two weeks.

For these posts, Trump initially wrote: "The Unselect Committee of political hacks are the same group that came up with the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, not to mention many others. They are Corrupt cowards who hate our Country!!!"

And the part-two offering read: "Republicans and Patriots all over the land must stand strong and united against the Thugs and Scoundrels of the Unselect Committee. It will be a dark period in American history, but with darkness comes light!!!"

And for the final Truth Social post, Trump wrapped things up with a brief rationalization of, "I'M JUST FIGHTING TO SAVE OUR COUNTRY!"