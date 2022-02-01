×
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | fake news | media | save america

Trump: 'Our Media Is Largely Fake and Corrupt'

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:45 PM

Former President Donald Trump slammed the "fake news media"  for not reporting a "record-setting" $122 million in contributions to his Save America PAC.

Trump, in a statement released Tuesday, wrote: "The Fake News Media has done everything in their power not to report the record setting $122 million that has been raised for Save America and publicly announced last night, they hate that I broke all records.

"The Failing New York Times refuses to acknowledge that the power of the Trump endorsement is far stronger today than ever before — it is virtually unblemished! Our Country can never be strong again unless we have an honest, open, and fair media and sadly, our media is largely fake and corrupt. The people of our Country demand the truth!"

Trump's latest Federal Election Commission filings from his political committees boast a $51 million haul for the second half of 2021, giving Trump more than $122 million cash on hand.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
156
Tuesday, 01 February 2022 12:45 PM
