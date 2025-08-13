Trump Signs Order to Reduce Regulations in Space Industry

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reducing regulations in the space industry on Wednesday, intended to foster competition and innovation within the commercial space sector.

Trump's executive order to loosen regulations in the space industry is a significant step towards promoting growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving sector.

The order "instructs the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Transportation, and the Administrator of NASA, to evaluate State compliance with the Coastal Zone Management Act (CZMA) and whether States are hindering spaceport infrastructure development under the CZMA, or otherwise placing limitations on spaceport development that are inconsistent with Federal law."

One of the key aspects of the executive order is the emphasis on enabling competition.

This approach aligns with the broader goal of maintaining the United States' leadership in space exploration and commercialization, and not giving ground to American adversaries.

Trump also released seven space policy directives which instruct NASA to return "American astronauts to the Moon, reform our Nation’s commercial space regulatory framework, and establish cybersecurity principles for space systems."

The order highlights the importance of collaboration between government agencies and private enterprises by reducing environmental and licensing burdens.

This collaborative approach is expected to accelerate the development of new technologies and enhance the overall capabilities of the U.S. space industry.