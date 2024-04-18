Trump: Why Isn't Europe Giving More Aid to Ukraine?

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned why Europe wasn't giving more aid to Ukraine as Congress moved closer to ending a monthslong stalemate and voting on legislation to provide billions of dollars in security assistance to Kyiv, Taiwan, and Israel.

"Why isn't Europe giving more money to help Ukraine? Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Why can't Europe equalize or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need?" he continued. "As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING EUROPE!"

More than two months after the Democrat-led Senate approved a $95 billion package of security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and U.S. partners in the Indo-Pacific, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday unveiled House bills providing the assistance.

Largely similar to the Senate measure, the House bills provide $61 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine, including $23 billion to replenish U.S. weapons, stocks and facilities; $26 billion for Israel, including $9.1 billion for humanitarian needs, and $8.12 billion for the Indo-Pacific.

Johnson said the chamber would vote as soon as Saturday, despite fierce objections from the right wing of his conference. That resistance likely means the bills will need Democrat support to pass, as Republicans control only a slim 218-to-213 majority.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.