Trump Orders DOJ: Release All Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

President Donald Trump said Saturday that even full public disclosure of Jeffrey Epstein’s grand jury testimony would not appease what he called “troublemakers and radical left lunatics,” as his administration seeks court approval to unseal the documents.

“I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!”

The comments followed two nearly identical motions filed Friday by the Justice Department in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. In the filings, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche requested that the court allow the release of grand jury transcripts in the Epstein case.

Grand jury materials are typically kept sealed due to the sensitive nature of the proceedings. However, the DOJ stated that it would redact the names of potential victims and other personal identifying information before releasing the transcripts to the public.

The move came one day after Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release relevant testimony. “Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” he wrote online Thursday.

“This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now.”

Pressure has mounted from Trump’s supporters to declassify Epstein-related documents, particularly after a joint FBI and DOJ memo released last week concluded that Epstein died by suicide and that no “client list” existed — a finding some claim contradicts earlier assurances from Bondi to increase transparency in the case.

Adding to the controversy was a recent Wall Street Journal article referencing an alleged birthday letter Trump supposedly sent to Epstein. The letter, reportedly framed by the outline of a naked woman, included the words: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” The article did not publish the letter itself.

Trump denied authoring the letter and filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper on Friday in federal court. “Defendants concocted this story to malign President Trump’s character and integrity and deceptively portray him in a false light,” his legal team said in the complaint.

The president also expressed frustration with members of his own party for continuing to focus on the case, stating they should move on. He further criticized Democrats for not addressing the matter when they held power.

“BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!” Trump wrote on Friday.

