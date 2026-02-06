Trump Endorses Hungary's Orban for Reelection

President Donald Trump issued a strong endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, praising him as a "strong and powerful leader" and backing him for reelection ahead of Hungary's closely watched parliamentary vote.

In a statement posted Thursday on Truth Social, Trump celebrated Orban's record on border security, economic growth, and national sovereignty — issues that have made the Hungarian leader a hero to many conservatives across Europe and the United States.

"Highly Respected Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, is a truly strong and powerful Leader, with a proven track record of delivering phenomenal results," Trump wrote. "He fights tirelessly for, and loves, his Great Country and People, just like I do for the United States of America."

Trump highlighted Orban’s focus on "Protect[ing] Hungary," growing the economy, creating jobs, promoting trade, and "Stop[ping] Illegal Immigration," while also emphasizing "LAW AND ORDER."

Trump also pointed to the close relationship between the two leaders during his time in office.

"Relations between Hungary and the United States have reached new heights of cooperation and spectacular achievement under my Administration, thanks largely to Prime Minister Orban," Trump wrote. "I look forward to continuing working closely with him."

Orban responded to Trump’s endorsement on X.

"Thank you, Mr. President!" Orban wrote while sharing Trump's post.

Hungary's parliamentary elections are little more than two months away.

Orban, the leader of the right-leaning Fidesz party, is seeking his fifth consecutive term and sixth overall as prime minister.

The Hungarian Conservative noted the long-standing political relationship between Trump and Orban, including meetings at the White House in May 2019 and again in November 2025, along with additional visits at Mar-a-Lago while Trump was out of office.

More recently, Orban appeared alongside Trump at the ceremonial foundation of Trump’s new international initiative, the "Board of Peace," in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

The renewed endorsement underscores Trump’s growing influence beyond America’s borders, especially among nationalist and conservative leaders who share his views on immigration, national identity, and opposition to globalist institutions.

For many conservatives, Orban's Hungary has become a model of what a government can do when it prioritizes sovereignty, secure borders, and traditional values — in sharp contrast to Western European nations that have struggled with mass migration and rising crime.

The Hungarian Conservative also argued Trump’s international endorsements have a strong track record, citing previous endorsements of leaders such as Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Great Britain’s Boris Johnson, as well as the "Leave" vote in the United Kingdom’s Brexit referendum.

With Hungary's election approaching quickly, Trump's endorsement is likely to energize Orban's base and further cement the alliance between America’s populist movement and European leaders pushing back against open borders and progressive ideology.