Trump Slams McConnell for Opposing His Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump continued his string of run-ins with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last weekend, attacking the Kentucky Republican's opposition to his preferred midterm candidates.

Trump also publicly called out Senate Republicans on Truth Social, who allowed "broken down hack politician" McConnell to disparage his "hard working" endorsements.

"This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!" the former president wrote.

Trump's criticism follows comments made by McConnell at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce meeting on Wednesday, where he challenged the idea that Republicans would easily sweep the November elections, NBC News reported.

"I think there's probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they're statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome," McConnell said.

"Right now, we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think when all is said and done this fall, we're likely to have an extremely close Senate, either our side up slightly or their side up slightly," he added.

Later at the luncheon event, McConnell specifically cited skepticism of the candidate slate running for Senate this year as a primary reason for his predicted Republican troubles in the upcoming elections.