Trump Endorses Zach Nunn For Iowa's 3rd District

Former President Donald Trump announced Wednesday his endorsement of Iowa state Sen. Zach Nunn's bid to unseat Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne in the 3rd congressional district.

"Zach Nunn is a conservative warrior running to represent Iowa's 3rd congressional district!" Trump wrote through his Save America PAC. "A combat veteran, Zach knows how to strengthen our military, defend our country, and care for our brave veterans."

“In Congress, Zach will tirelessly work to support our great farmers, cut taxes, and protect our Second Amendment. His opponent, Cindy Axne, a puppet of Nancy Pelosi, has been a disaster and disgrace for the people of Iowa.”

Nunn won the District 3 Republican primary last month against Nicole Hasso and Gary Leffler, receiving 66.5% of the vote compared to Hasso’s 19.6% and Leffler’s 13.8%.

The state lawmaker is set to be the only other candidate facing Axne in November and comes as Republicans are making a massive push to win in swing districts like Iowa’s 3rd. The district has a partisan lean of R+2 after redistricting and was represented by Republican Rep. David Young as recently as 2019.

According to a RealClearPolitics aggregate of generic ballot polls for the midterm, Republicans lead Democrats by 1.3 percentage points, 45.1% to 43.8%, respectively.