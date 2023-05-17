Trump: DOJ Committing 2024 'Election Interference'

Former President Donald Trump said Democrats and the Biden administration already are engaging in 2024 election interference.

Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday morning, two days after U.S. special counsel John Durham released a report saying the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump's political opponents to fuel the probe.

"WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ. NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE 'PERFECT' PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON," Trump posted on his social media site.

"IT'S [former FBI Director] JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN. THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!"

Trump, who's running to reclaim the nation's highest office, is facing criminal charges in New York and two federal investigations by special counsel Jack Smith that are examining Trump's retention of classified records and his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump previously has cited what he says is the "weaponization" of law enforcement and has called on Republicans in Congress to "defund" the Department of Justice and the FBI "until they come to their senses."

"REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES. THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!" Trump posted on April 5.

Two days earlier, Trump called Smith a "radical left lunatic" and a "totally biased thug" in a Truth Social post.

Reuters contributed to this story.