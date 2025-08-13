WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | ej antoni | jan 6 | capitol | bls

WH: Trump Pick Antoni Was 'Bystander' at Capitol on Jan. 6

By    |   Wednesday, 13 August 2025 09:06 PM EDT

President Donald Trump's nominee for the Bureau of Labor Statistics was merely a bystander outside the Capitol during the protest of Jan. 6, 2021, according to the White House.

E.J. Antoni, a Heritage Foundation economist recently nominated by Trump after the previous BLS head was dismissed, appears in multiple social media videos in the Capitol crowd.

According to a statement issued by a White House official Wednesday, Antoni was present in Washington on Jan. 6 for scheduled in-person meetings with his former employer at an office located several blocks from the Capitol. The available footage confirms that Antoni did not cross any barricades or engage in demonstrations.

"These pictures show EJ Antoni, a bystander to the events of January 6th, observing and then leaving the Capitol area," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in an emailed statement. "EJ was in town for meetings, and it is wrong and defamatory to suggest EJ engaged in anything inappropriate or illegal."

Footage from the social media platform Parler shows Antoni about an hour after police barricades were removed. He is seen leaving as people enter the Capitol but does not appear to go inside. One video places him on the west side of the Capitol, while surveillance footage was posted online by a Republican-led House committee.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump's nominee for the Bureau of Labor Statistics was merely a 'bystander' present outside the Capitol during the protest of Jan. 6, 2021, according to the White House.
trump, ej antoni, jan 6, capitol, bls
213
2025-06-13
Wednesday, 13 August 2025 09:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved