Trump Reveals Plan to 'Save' American Education

Former President Donald Trump, saying public schools have been taken over by "the radical left maniacs" announced his plan to save American education and give power back to parents.

In a video posted on Rumble, Trump said: "Here is my plan to restore power to American parents. First, we will cut federal funding for any school or program pushing Critical Race Theory, gender ideology or other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on to our children.

"We're not going to allow it to happen.

"Next, I will direct the Departments of Justice and Education to open civil rights investigations into any school district that has engaged in race-based discrimination. That includes discrimination against Asian Americans.

"The Marxism being preached in our schools is also totally hostile to Judeo-Christian teachings, and in many ways it's resembling an established new religion. We can't let that happen. For this reason, my administration will aggressively pursue intentional violations to the establishment clause and the free exercise clause of the Constitution.

"On day one, we will begin to find and remove the radical zealots and Marxists who have infiltrated the federal Department of Education. We're not going to allow anybody to hurt our children."

He accused President Joe Biden of "giving these lunatics unchecked power."

"I will have them fired and escorted out of the building," he said.

Trump also vowed to veto "the sinister effort to weaponize civics education."

And he said: "We will keep men out of women's sports and we will create a new credentialing body that will be the gold standard to certify teachers who have raised patriotic values to support our way of life and understand that their job is not to indoctrinate our children, but very simply to educate them."

In a statement released by Trump, he touted the plan as a way to "save" American education. He also called for implementing preferential funding to states and school districts that make the following changes:

Abolish teacher tenure for grades K-12, and instead adopt merit pay.

Drastically cut the number of school administrators.

Adopt a parental bill of rights that includes complete curriculum transparency and school choice.

The direct election of principals by parents.

"And at the end of the day, if we have pink-haired communists teaching our kids, we have a major problem," he said.