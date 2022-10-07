×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | doj | document | fbi

NYT: DOJ Said to Suspect Trump Has Additional Documents

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 07 October 2022 10:03 AM EDT

Jay Bratt, who heads the Justice Department's counter Intelligence operations told lawyers for Donald Trump in recent weeks that the DOJ believes the former president has not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House, The New York Times is reporting.

The newspaper attributed the information to two people briefed on the matter.

It is unknown whether DOJ has uncovered any new evidence that Trump is in possession of additional documents even after the FBI raid on his South Florida estate in August. And it remains unclear what steps, if any, DOJ officials might take to get back the additional material — if it does exist. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The FBI seized a combination of government, business, and personal documents when agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, a recently unsealed court filing showed.

Thousands of documents included analysis about pardon requests, call notes marked with a presidential seal, and retainer agreements for lawyers and accountants, Bloomberg reported, based on a recently unsealed Aug. 30 report from the Justice Department.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Jay Bratt, who heads the Justice Department's counter Intelligence operations told lawyers for Donald Trump in recent weeks that the DOJ believes the former president has not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House, The New York Times is reporting.
trump, doj, document, fbi
177
2022-03-07
Friday, 07 October 2022 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved