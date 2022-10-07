NYT: DOJ Said to Suspect Trump Has Additional Documents

Jay Bratt, who heads the Justice Department's counter Intelligence operations told lawyers for Donald Trump in recent weeks that the DOJ believes the former president has not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House, The New York Times is reporting.

The newspaper attributed the information to two people briefed on the matter.

It is unknown whether DOJ has uncovered any new evidence that Trump is in possession of additional documents even after the FBI raid on his South Florida estate in August. And it remains unclear what steps, if any, DOJ officials might take to get back the additional material — if it does exist. The Justice Department declined to comment.

The FBI seized a combination of government, business, and personal documents when agents raided former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, a recently unsealed court filing showed.

Thousands of documents included analysis about pardon requests, call notes marked with a presidential seal, and retainer agreements for lawyers and accountants, Bloomberg reported, based on a recently unsealed Aug. 30 report from the Justice Department.