Trump on DOGE Cuts: 'Would Have Done It Differently'

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would have handled Department of Government Efficiency cuts to the federal government "differently" than erstwhile senior adviser Elon Musk.

Trump made the assertion ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

"We could have done it differently," Trump said, according to Politico. "I would have done it differently, a little bit, maybe."

He did not elaborate as to which part he would have handled differently.

"You can always second guess," Trump said. "I guess some of the people in this room maybe would have done it slightly differently. And some would have done it exactly the way it was done."

Tens of thousands of jobs have been cut from the executive branch since Trump took office in January.