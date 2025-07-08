WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | doge | cuts | elon musk

Trump on DOGE Cuts: 'Would Have Done It Differently'

By    |   Tuesday, 08 July 2025 05:31 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would have handled Department of Government Efficiency cuts to the federal government "differently" than erstwhile senior adviser Elon Musk.

Trump made the assertion ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

"We could have done it differently," Trump said, according to Politico. "I would have done it differently, a little bit, maybe."

He did not elaborate as to which part he would have handled differently.

"You can always second guess," Trump said. "I guess some of the people in this room maybe would have done it slightly differently. And some would have done it exactly the way it was done."

Tens of thousands of jobs have been cut from the executive branch since Trump took office in January.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would have handled Department of Government Efficiency cuts to the federal government "differently" than erstwhile senior adviser Elon Musk.
trump, doge, cuts, elon musk
122
2025-31-08
Tuesday, 08 July 2025 05:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved