'Stand Up Trump:' The Lighter Side of the Comeback Debuts Sunday

Newsmax's fourth installment of "Stand Up Trump: The Comeback" focuses on the more light-hearted moments of the President's 2024 campaign trail and on the road to his return to the White House. The 30-minute episode premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

While "Making America Fun Again" is set against the backdrop of a deeply divided America, it shows the zanier moments of America's past and future commander in chief as he staged his stunning return to the political arena and defied critics, challengers, and the odds.

Produced by Rodney Lee Conover, Rush Limbaugh's former head writer, the segment chronicles Trump's journey from his announcement to run for reelection through a roller-coaster 2024 campaign season filled with speeches, interviews and signature Trump-esque moments.

These include what's been dubbed the "Trump Dance" — his characteristic rally gestures while grooving to his campaign song "Y.M.C.A."

The jaunt became a celebratory movement gaining popularity among professional and collegiate athletes across various sports.

It also turned into one of 2024's most popular memes.

That's in addition to an AI-generated dance video showing Trump and Elon Musk busting a move to "Stayin' Alive," which has gone viral since Musk joined his administration as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This fourth installment uniquely spotlights the humor of Trump, blending his knack for off-the-cuff zingers, sharp one-liners and signature quips, even after multiple assassination attempts on his life, one of which struck the former president's ear and could have killed him with a slightly different turn of the head.

The incident instigated the iconic scene of the former and future President pumping his fist into the air multiple times saying "Fight! Fight! Fight!"

As Trump continues to rebuild his political machine and face a fierce opposition, relentless attacks from political rivals, and a biased media landscape, the episode's format shows how he skewered the negative forces. It weaves his iconic speeches, viral moments, and candid exchanges, transforming political discourse into a comedic spectacle.

"If we don't have a sense of humor about what's happening to our country, then we're really screwed," Trump says in one scene at the podium during the campaign.

That is as other soundbites show his espoused love of country.

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never ever let you down," Trump said.

For fans of Trump's sense of humor, his toughness, and resiliency, "Stand Up Trump" is a must watch.

